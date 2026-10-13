The Story of Musa and Fira`wn Allah said: ثُمَّ بَعَثْنَا (Then after them We sent ) meaning ofter these Messengers, مُّوسَى وَهَرُونَ إِلَى فِرْعَوْنَ وَمَلَئِهِ (Musa and Harun to Fir`awn and his chiefs,) meaning his people بَِايَتِنَآ (with Our Ayat.) meaning; `Our proofs and evidences.' فَاسْتَكْبَرُواْ وَكَانُواْ قَوْماً مُّجْرِمِينَ (But they behaved arrogantly, and were a people who were criminals.) meaning they were too arrogant to follow the truth and submit to it, and they were criminals. فَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمُ الْحَقُّ مِنْ عِندِنَا قَالُواْ إِنَّ هَذَا لَسِحْرٌ مُّبِينٌ (So, when came to them the truth from us, they said: "This is indeed clear magic.") They were as if they gave an oath that what they had said was the truth. But they knew that what they were saying was a mere lie. As Allah said: وَجَحَدُواْ بِهَا وَاسْتَيْقَنَتْهَآ أَنفُسُهُمْ ظُلْماً وَعُلُوّاً (And they belied them wrongfully and arrogantly, though they themselves were convinced thereof. )(27:14) Musa criticized them saying: أَتقُولُونَ لِلْحَقِّ لَمَّا جَآءَكُمْ أَسِحْرٌ هَذَا وَلاَ يُفْلِحُ السَّحِرُونَقَالُواْ أَجِئْتَنَا لِتَلْفِتَنَا ("Say you (this) about the truth when it has come to you Is this magic But the magicians will never be successful." They said: "Have you come to us to turn us away...) عَمَّا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءابَاءَنَا (from that we found our fathers following) their religion. وَتَكُونَ لَكُمَا (and that you two may have...) الْكِبْرِيَآءُ (greatness) means grandeur and leadership فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَمَا نَحْنُ لَكُمَا بِمُؤْمِنِينَ (...in the land, We are not going to believe you two!")