Said in verse 48 was: ثُمَّ يَأْتِي مِن بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ سَبْعٌ شِدَادٌ يَأْكُلْنَ مَا قَدَّمْتُمْ لَهُنَّ (Then there shall come, after that, seven hard years which shall eat up what you have stored for them). Since, seen in the dream was that seven lean cows ate up the seven fat ones, therefore, while giving his interpretation of the dream, he considered it appropriate to say that the years of the famine will eat up what they had stored over the past years. Though, an year is no eatable, the sense is that the people and animals will eat up during the time of famine whatever grain was stored up during past years.
The context of the story shows that this person, after having found out the interpretation of the dream, returned to the king and told him about it. He was pleased with it and convinced of the intellectual and spiritual excellence of Sayyidna Yusuf (علیہ السلام) . But, the Holy Qur’ an has not considered it necessary to mention all these things because they are self-explanatory. What transpired later was described by saying: