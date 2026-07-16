After pushing Joseph into the dry well, the brothers returned home. Three days later, a caravan of traders, which was going from Midian to Egypt, happened to pass by that place. A member of the caravan set out in search of water and let his bucket down into the dry well. Joseph (who was about 16 years old at the time) caught hold of it and was pulled up. This was the age of the slave trade. So the people of the caravan were very happy because they could carry this lad to Egypt and sell him very profitably. Accordingly, when they reached Egypt, they put Joseph on sale along with other saleable commodities. There, a man, finding Joseph attractive in appearance and demeanour, bought him for twenty dirhams. Joseph’s brothers exiled him and pushed him into a well. The people of the caravan sold him as a slave. Thereafter the wife of a highly-placed officer of Egypt (Zulaykha) had him imprisoned. But God Almighty made all these stages stepping stones of honour and glory for him. What a tremendous difference there is between human knowledge and the divine knowledge of God!