This world is a place of trial; hence everyone has freedom of action here. Even miscreants have the opportunity to oppress believers without any justification. Believers, however, pass the test of sincere faith by remaining steadfastly on the straight path, patiently bearing all persecution. They have to be ever vigilant against the enemies of God, organizing their defence both through peaceful policies as well as by strategic preparations, and guarding themselves from enemies both individually and collectively. Moreover, among the rank and file of Muslims, there may be persons, as was apparent during the battle of Uhud, who desire success in the Hereafter, without incurring any risk of loss in this world. They participate enthusiastically in activities which show the possibility of some worldly gain, but find some excuse or the other to justify their refusal to join a religious struggle which entails worldly loss. These Muslims have this mentality because they live on the same materialistic plane as before, despite having accepted Islam. They lack the conviction that it is the Hereafter that is of real importance and not the success or failure of this world. The true believer for the cause of God is one who aspires only to the Hereafter and sacrifices the benefits and conveniences of this world to make progress along the path of God. The real believer is not one who wants to be ranked among those who wish to be hailed as believers without enduring the slightest of injury or who have achieved fame and honour by eloquent lip service to religion. The real struggle is one which is purely for the cause of God.