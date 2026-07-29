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Al-Baqarah
59
2:59
فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ قَوْلًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى قِيلَ لَهُمْ فَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ رِجْزًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَفْسُقُونَ ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
قَوْلًا
غَیْرَ
الَّذِیْ
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
فَاَنْزَلْنَا
عَلَی
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
رِجْزًا
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُوْا
یَفْسُقُوْنَ
۟۠
Lalu orang-orang yang zalim mengganti perintah dengan (perintah lain) yang tidak diperintahkan kepada mereka. Maka Kami turunkan malapetaka dari langit kepada orang-orang yang zalim itu, karena mereka (selalu) berbuat fasik.
Tafsir
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Refleksi
Jawaban
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Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
ekaterina myachina
Mengikuti
12 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:57-59
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
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12
0
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
0
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