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Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤

Halaman 8 · Juz 1

وَاِذْ
قَالَ
مُوْسٰی
لِقَوْمِهٖ
یٰقَوْمِ
اِنَّكُمْ
ظَلَمْتُمْ
اَنْفُسَكُمْ
بِاتِّخَاذِكُمُ
الْعِجْلَ
فَتُوْبُوْۤا
اِلٰی
بَارِىِٕكُمْ
فَاقْتُلُوْۤا
اَنْفُسَكُمْ ؕ
ذٰلِكُمْ
خَیْرٌ
لَّكُمْ
عِنْدَ
بَارِىِٕكُمْ ؕ
فَتَابَ
عَلَیْكُمْ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
التَّوَّابُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Musa berkata kepada kaumnya, "Wahai kaumku! Kamu benar-benar telah menzalimi dirimu sendiri dengan menjadikan (patung) anak sapi (sebagai sesembahan), karena itu bertobatlah kepada Penciptamu dan bunuhlah dirimu.1 Itu lebih baik bagimu di sisi Penciptamu. Dia akan menerima tobatmu. Sungguh, Dialah Yang Maha Penerima tobat, Maha Penyayang.
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance

This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting on Allah's statement;

وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَى لِقَوْمِهِ يَـقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُمْ بِاتِّخَاذِكُمُ الْعِجْلَ

(And (remember) when Musa sai

The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance

This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting

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