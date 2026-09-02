Al-Baqarah 2:39 والذين كفروا وكذبوا باياتنا اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٣٩
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
وَالَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْا
وَكَذَّبُوْا
بِاٰیٰتِنَاۤ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
اَصْحٰبُ
النَّارِ ۚ
هُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟۠
Adapun orang-orang yang kafir dan mendustakan ayat-ayat Kami, mereka itu penghuni neraka. Mereka kekal di dalamnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."
فَم…
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen…