Al-Baqarah 2:37 فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
Halaman 6 · Juz 1
فَتَلَقّٰۤی
اٰدَمُ
مِنْ
رَّبِّهٖ
كَلِمٰتٍ
فَتَابَ
عَلَیْهِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
التَّوَّابُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
Kemudian Adam menerima beberapa kalimat1 dari Tuhannya, lalu Dia pun menerima tobatnya. Sungguh, Allah Maha Penerima tobat, Maha Penyayang.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ
(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto…
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن…