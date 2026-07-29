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Al-Baqarah
237
2:237
وان طلقتموهن من قبل ان تمسوهن وقد فرضتم لهن فريضة فنصف ما فرضتم الا ان يعفون او يعفو الذي بيده عقدة النكاح وان تعفوا اقرب للتقوى ولا تنسوا الفضل بينكم ان الله بما تعملون بصير ٢٣٧
وَإِن طَلَّقْتُمُوهُنَّ مِن قَبْلِ أَن تَمَسُّوهُنَّ وَقَدْ فَرَضْتُمْ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ فَنِصْفُ مَا فَرَضْتُمْ إِلَّآ أَن يَعْفُونَ أَوْ يَعْفُوَا۟ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِۦ عُقْدَةُ ٱلنِّكَاحِ ۚ وَأَن تَعْفُوٓا۟ أَقْرَبُ لِلتَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَلَا تَنسَوُا۟ ٱلْفَضْلَ بَيْنَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ ٢٣٧
وَاِنْ
طَلَّقْتُمُوْهُنَّ
مِنْ
قَبْلِ
اَنْ
تَمَسُّوْهُنَّ
وَقَدْ
فَرَضْتُمْ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِیْضَةً
فَنِصْفُ
مَا
فَرَضْتُمْ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْ
یَّعْفُوْنَ
اَوْ
یَعْفُوَا
الَّذِیْ
بِیَدِهٖ
عُقْدَةُ
النِّكَاحِ ؕ
وَاَنْ
تَعْفُوْۤا
اَقْرَبُ
لِلتَّقْوٰی ؕ
وَلَا
تَنْسَوُا
الْفَضْلَ
بَیْنَكُمْ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
بِمَا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
بَصِیْرٌ
۟
Dan jika kamu menceraikan mereka sebelum kamu sentuh (campuri), padahal kamu sudah menentukan maharnya, maka (bayarlah) seperdua dari yang telah kamu tentukan, kecuali jika mereka (membebaskan) atau dibebaskan oleh orang yang akad nikah ada ditangannya.
1
Pembebasan itu lebih dekat kepada takwa. Dan janganlah kamu melupakan kebaikan di antara kamu. Sungguh, Allah Maha Melihat apa yang kamu kerjakan.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
tareq abed
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8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
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