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Al-Baqarah
191
2:191
واقتلوهم حيث ثقفتموهم واخرجوهم من حيث اخرجوكم والفتنة اشد من القتل ولا تقاتلوهم عند المسجد الحرام حتى يقاتلوكم فيه فان قاتلوكم فاقتلوهم كذالك جزاء الكافرين ١٩١
وَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ عِندَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ حَتَّىٰ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ فِيهِ ۖ فَإِن قَـٰتَلُوكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩١
وَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ
حَیْثُ
ثَقِفْتُمُوْهُمْ
وَاَخْرِجُوْهُمْ
مِّنْ
حَیْثُ
اَخْرَجُوْكُمْ
وَالْفِتْنَةُ
اَشَدُّ
مِنَ
الْقَتْلِ ۚ
وَلَا
تُقٰتِلُوْهُمْ
عِنْدَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ
حَتّٰی
یُقٰتِلُوْكُمْ
فِیْهِ ۚ
فَاِنْ
قٰتَلُوْكُمْ
فَاقْتُلُوْهُمْ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
Dan bunuhlah mereka di mana kamu temui mereka, dan usirlah mereka dari mana mereka telah mengusir kamu. Dan fitnah
1
itu lebih kejam daripada pembunuhan. Dan janganlah kamu perangi mereka di Masjidilharam, kecuali jika mereka memerangi kamu di tempat itu. Jika mereka memerangi kamu, maka perangilah mereka. Demikianlah balasan bagi orang kafir.
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Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Razia Zahra
Mengikuti
2 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:191
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If any ideology finds killing a victory then it is flawed. If the ideology believes killing in self-defence and to stop persecution then it is just and intends to preserve its existence.
The Quraysh were not killed because of their ideology but because they were killing the Muslims.
When a wrong is a wrong we must condemn the wrong. May Allah make us people who stand for truth a...
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19
3
Adil Saiyed
Mengikuti
3 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 5:32, 2:191, 2:217
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
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7
2
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