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Al-Baqarah
16
2:16
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى فما ربحت تجارتهم وما كانوا مهتدين ١٦
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ فَمَا رَبِحَت تِّجَـٰرَتُهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ مُهْتَدِينَ ١٦
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اشْتَرَوُا
الضَّلٰلَةَ
بِالْهُدٰی ۪
فَمَا
رَبِحَتْ
تِّجَارَتُهُمْ
وَمَا
كَانُوْا
مُهْتَدِیْنَ
۟
Mereka itulah yang membeli kesesatan dengan petunjuk. Maka perdagangan mereka itu tidak beruntung dan mereka tidak mendapat petunjuk.
Tafsir
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Pelajaran
Refleksi
Jawaban
Qiraat
Hadits
Aa
Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Medina Torba
Mengikuti
21 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:16
When reading this before, I was confused. “Why would someone trade guidance for misguidance? Especially some people the Quran explicitly mentions, the people that know the truth but choose to conceal it.” This time around, I’ve found my answer and now see that Muslims also often find it appealing to exchange guidance for misguidance. I paid closer attention to the sentence following the first one: “But this trade is profitless…” People trade beli...
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18
2
Muniii khan
Mengikuti
24 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:16
Allah SWT clarified that what is real profit or success. It means not the wealth we have in our bank. Allah SWT says! Who dedicate everything in the way of Allah (Fi-sabi-lillah) yes, people can ask how dedicate everything in the way of Allah SWT. Dedicating does not mean you don't enjoy the blessings of Allah SWT no you enjoy, you are the user. You are given by Creator. In this modern world, we don't own money, money owns us, we don't own power,...
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2
1
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:16, 41:17
Shara or bay3 is an exchange of goods, services , and can be with in kind items, not necessarily goods for money. Here they exchanged guidance for misguidance, the most miserable trade anyone can make.
0
0
tareq abed
Mengikuti
8 tahun yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 2:16-18
He compared the hypocrites to someone who lit a fire, and the only reason you would light a fire in darkness of the night is for warmth, comfort, and to be able to see in the darkness around you. In that way belief grants you Serenity, warmth, and the ability to see through the darkness with the light of Allah. He then mentions that he took away their light and that is because they turned away from belief so he left them in darkness without the ...
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10
1
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