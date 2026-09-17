because the next sentence, i.e وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُ إِسْحَاقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ (And We granted him Ishaque and Yaqub) is pointing certainly toward Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) . However, some other commentators are of the view that إِنِّي مُهَاجِرٌ إِلَىٰ رَبِّي (I am going to leave my homeland) was said by Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) . But in the present context, the former explanation appears more appropriate. Although Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) had accompanied Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) during this journey, but being subordinate to him, his separate mention was not called for, like Sayyidah Sarah, who was subordinate to Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) ، was not mentioned separately. First prophetic migration in world's history Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) was the first prophet who had to migrate from his hometown for the sake of religion. He underwent this migration at the age of 75 years. (Qurtubi). The reward for some actions is bestowed in this world as well وَآتَيْنَاهُ أَجْرَهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا (And gave his reward in the world - 29:27). That is, ` We rewarded Ibrahim for his sacrifices in the way of Allah and righteous actions in this world also'. He is made popular and the Imam among the people of the world. He is respected by all alike, whether Jews, Christians or idol worshippers. In the Hereafter he will be among the Salihin (righteous) of the Paradise. It clarifies that although the real reward for good deeds will be awarded in the Hereafter, but a small part of it is also given in this world. Some authentic ahadith have also described about the award of benefits in this world against good deeds, and depraved outcome of the bad deeds. Maulana Hakim-ul-Ummah (رح) has put together all such acts in his booklet ` Jaza'-ul-A` mal' (جَزَاّء الاَعمَال ).