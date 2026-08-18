Commentary
فَلَمَّا قَضَىٰ مُوسَى الْأَجَلَ (So When Musa (علیہ السلام) completed the term - 28:29). Then Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) completed his term of service, which was eight years compulsory and two years optional. A question arises here, whether he completed eight years of service or ten years. Sahih al-Bukhari has reported that when this question was put to Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ ، he answered ten years, and added that prophets always fulfill their commitments, rather they do more than what they agree to. The Holy Prophet ﷺ was also in the habit of giving more than due to the one having a right. He has also advised the Ummah to be selfless and considerate in the matters of employment, wages, and business dealings.