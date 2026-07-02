In the third verse (99), it was said: مَّا عَلَى الرَّسُولِ إِلَّا الْبَلَاغُ ۗ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا تُبْدُونَ وَمَا تَكْتُمُونَ ﴿99﴾that is, the duty of Our Messenger is only to convey Our Ahkam (injunctions) to people created by Us. After that, whether they accept and believe, or reject and disbelieve, its profit and loss reaches only them. That they disbelieve brings no loss to Our Messenger. And let this be understood that Allah cannot be deceived for He knows every-thing done by anybody, openly or secretly.