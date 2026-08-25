Al-Qamar 54:37 ولقد راودوه عن ضيفه فطمسنا اعينهم فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٧
Halaman 477 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدْ
رَاوَدُوْهُ
عَنْ
ضَیْفِهٖ
فَطَمَسْنَاۤ
اَعْیُنَهُمْ
فَذُوْقُوْا
عَذَابِیْ
وَنُذُرِ
۟
Dan sungguh, mereka telah membujuknya (agar menyerahkan) tamunya (kepada mereka), lalu Kami butakan mata mereka, maka rasakanlah azab-Ku dan peringatan-Ku!
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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