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Al-Qamar 54:37 ولقد راودوه عن ضيفه فطمسنا اعينهم فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٧

Halaman 477 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدْ
رَاوَدُوْهُ
عَنْ
ضَیْفِهٖ
فَطَمَسْنَاۤ
اَعْیُنَهُمْ
فَذُوْقُوْا
عَذَابِیْ
وَنُذُرِ
۟
Dan sungguh, mereka telah membujuknya (agar menyerahkan) tamunya (kepada mereka), lalu Kami butakan mata mereka, maka rasakanlah azab-Ku dan peringatan-Ku!
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders