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Ar-Rum
57
30:57
فيوميذ لا ينفع الذين ظلموا معذرتهم ولا هم يستعتبون ٥٧
فَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ لَّا يَنفَعُ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُسْتَعْتَبُونَ ٥٧
فَیَوْمَىِٕذٍ
لَّا
یَنْفَعُ
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْا
مَعْذِرَتُهُمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یُسْتَعْتَبُوْنَ
۟
Maka pada hari itu tidak bermanfaat (lagi) permintaan maaf orang-orang yang zalim, dan mereka tidak pula diberi kesempatan bertobat lagi.
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Refleksi
Refleksi merupakan perspektif personal (sudah ditinjau demi kualitas) dan bukan merupakan rujukan
Abdelrahman Badawy
Mengikuti
44 minggu yang lalu
·
Referensi
Ayat 40:52, 39:75, 30:57
Just imagine the looks on the faces of evil oppressors when they see their victims on the Day of Judgment, wearing crowns and gems, surrounded by Angels, being treated like royalty.
Meanwhile the oppressor will be drowning in his own sweat, unable to stop shaking out of fear of his day in God's court.
In the future you won't have to imagine it.
You will see this scene with your own two eyes.
Justice is beautiful.
Justice will be establishe...
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