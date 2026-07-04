After crossing the gulf, Moses and his companions pushed onwards until they reached the Sinai desert. They then went to the foot of Mount Tur, where they were given the code of ethics (shari‘ah) in the form of ten commandments with due solemnity. These people remained in the Sinai Desert for almost forty years. Here, as a special gift of God, they were provided with water and food, manna (mann) and quails (salwa). This arrangement continued till a subsequent generation reached the fertile area of Palestine. Almighty God’s subjects can expect their Creator, as a matter of their right, to provide them with sustenance, whatever the circumstances. That is what they are entitled to. And God has the right to expect that his subjects will never under any circumstances be arrogant or disobedient towards Him. For those who remain grateful to God for His blessings, there shall be further blessings from Him, but for those who become arrogant, there shall be severe and unending punishment.