It is baseless to believe that recommendation in itself is effective. God, being fully aware of the condition of His subjects, needs no reports from others. Nor is He weak: He is not, therefore, amenable to pressures. However, under certain special circumstances, God Himself may be pleased to honour a request. On the Day of Judgement, real importance will be attached to what the individual has brought with him in terms of his piety, his good deeds and his personal virtues. One who has founded his life on untruth is bound to meet with failure in the Hereafter. There, only those will be successful who recognised their Lord—who remained invisible in this world—and who shaped their lives in accordance with His will and pleasure.