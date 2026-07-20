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Saba'
13
34:13
يعملون له ما يشاء من محاريب وتماثيل وجفان كالجواب وقدور راسيات اعملوا ال داوود شكرا وقليل من عبادي الشكور ١٣
يَعْمَلُونَ لَهُۥ مَا يَشَآءُ مِن مَّحَـٰرِيبَ وَتَمَـٰثِيلَ وَجِفَانٍۢ كَٱلْجَوَابِ وَقُدُورٍۢ رَّاسِيَـٰتٍ ۚ ٱعْمَلُوٓا۟ ءَالَ دَاوُۥدَ شُكْرًۭا ۚ وَقَلِيلٌۭ مِّنْ عِبَادِىَ ٱلشَّكُورُ ١٣
يَعۡمَلُونَ
لَهُۥ
مَا
يَشَآءُ
مِن
مَّحَٰرِيبَ
وَتَمَٰثِيلَ
وَجِفَانٖ
كَٱلۡجَوَابِ
وَقُدُورٖ
رَّاسِيَٰتٍۚ
ٱعۡمَلُوٓاْ
ءَالَ
دَاوُۥدَ
شُكۡرٗاۚ
وَقَلِيلٞ
مِّنۡ
عِبَادِيَ
ٱلشَّكُورُ
١٣
Ils exécutaient pour lui ce qu’il voulait : sanctuaires, statues , plateaux comme des bassins et marmites bien ancrées. "Ô famille de David, œuvrez par gratitude", alors qu’il y a peu de Mes serviteurs qui sont reconnaissants.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Rayaan Shafi
Suivre
il y a 52 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13, 14:7
'... Work gratefully, O family of Dawud! Only a few of My servants are truly grateful.' (34:13)
That verse has an important and a powerful message for all of us. But, here, I will just briefly touch on three reflections that came to my mind in relation to that verse:
1- Our work and other routine activities aren't necessarily acts of worship such as prayer and fasting, of course. However, I think that they can become so (or at least we can ge...
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17
5
Beenish Ameen
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13
I was feeling restless today. I tried finding relief in the mundane—house chores, painting—but nothing settled my heart. Something was missing. That’s when I turned to the Quran, and this verse spoke directly to my soul.
Just one part of it stood out:
'Work… in gratitude.'
And it made me pause.
How is my attitude when I’m working?
Yes, I am grateful…
But do I still complain sometimes?
Yes, that happens too.
Do I give my work my full attention...
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19
7
Khalisa M.
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 92:5-7, 51:55, 34:13
My grandma took pictures often,
Usually on a disposable camera. The kind you had to buy film for and take to Walgreens (a convenience store, for my international friends) to get developed and printed.
Some pictures turned out blurry. Some were blank.
Others were just… bad.
But they got printed anyway.
Because back then, we didn’t edit our memories.
We let them be.
Even the imperfect ones told the story of that day. So we kept them.
I want to ...
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16
2
Khalisa M.
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13
Saying 'Alhamdulillah' is easy.
But how do you show it?
Showing is better than telling.
We often think of gratitude as a feeling—something we experience when good things happen.
But I like to think of it as a verb because in Islam, shukr is more than a verbal acknowledgement of blessings.
It’s an action, a state of being, a way of life.
A form of worship.
Many people keep a gratitude log, and while there’s nothing wrong with writing down ...
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17
7
Khaleda Begum
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13
Work gratefully
Allah said, Only˺ a few of My servants are ˹truly˺ grateful.
We are not grateful at work because of our love for worldly better, if I have a bicycle, I want a car, if I have a car, I want a Mercedes car, if I have a Mercedes , I want my personal jet………
Allah said, 'and they are truly extreme in their love of ˹worldly˺ gains.'100:8. 'Hubbil khairi la shaded'…
Gratitude at work is the act of focusing your attention and your energ...
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6
2
Luqman
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13
This Reflection is nothing but a Reminder to all of us to be Thankful to Allah SWT for all the Blessings and Gifts he has bestowed upon us, even a trial that he may inflict upon us for our benefit. Sometimes we look at bad events as wrong but what if it made your life better even say for example a rich man who is enjoying the Dunya meets a Car Crash, he gets saved and later becomes a more Practicing Muslim, this is a very simple example.
One th...
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3
2
Somaia Saie
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13
Very important to stop here at the wording of this beautiful verse 'only’ a few of My 'servants' not, few of people are truly grateful, it’s few of Allah’s very own servants are truly grateful, may Allah make us among those who are exceptional few of the very own special Allah’s servants.
6
0
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:13, 39:66, 4:147, 14:7
A secular (but is it?) take on the benefits of
#Gratitude
:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/17/opinion/sunday/thanksgiving-gratitude-thanks.html
The author (a friend of a friend) makes some interesting points:
- Gratitude challenges our negativity bias.
- There are numerous health benefits to gratitude
He also includes strategies for staying grateful (how can we islamicize them?):
1. Thank the obscure: remember the hidden hands that contribute...
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3
0
A Siddiqui
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
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