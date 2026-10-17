Everyone will be brought to Hell, then the Righteous will be saved Ibn Jarir reported from `Abdullah that he said concerning Allah's statement, وَإِن مِّنكُمْ إِلاَّ وَارِدُهَا (There is not one of you but will pass over it.) "The bridge over Hell is like the sharp edge of a sword. The first group to cross it will pass like a flash of lightning. The second group will pass like the wind. The third group will pass like the fastest horse. The fourth group will pass like the fastest cow. Then, the rest will pass while the angels will be saying, `O Allah save them, save them.' " This narration has supporting narrations similar to it from the Prophet in the Two Sahihs and other collections as well. These narrations have been related by Anas, Abu Sa`id, Abu Hurayrah, Jabir and other Companions, may Allah be pleased with them all. Ahmad also recorded that Umm Mubashshar, the wife of Zayd bin Harithah, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ was in the house of Hafsah when he said, «لَا يَدْخُلُ النَّارَ أَحَدٌ شَهِدَ بَدْرًا وَالْحُدَيْبِيَّة» (No one who was present at the battles of Badr and Hudaybiyyah (of the Muslims) will enter into the Hellfire.) Then, Hafsah said, "Doesn't Allah say, وَإِن مِّنكُمْ إِلاَّ وَارِدُهَا (There is not one of you but will pass over it (Hell);) The Messenger of Allah ﷺ replied by reciting, ثُمَّ نُنَجِّى الَّذِينَ اتَّقَواْ (Then We shall save those who had Taqwa.) In the Two Sahihs there is a Hadith reported from Az-Zuhri, from Sa`id from Abu Hurayrah that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, «لَا يَمُوتُ لِأَحَدٍ مِنَ الْمُسْلِمِينَ ثَلَاثَةٌ مِنَ الْوَلَدِ تَمَسُّهُ النَّارُ إِلَّا تَحِلَّةَ الْقَسَم» (No one of the Muslims who has had three children, who all died, will be touched by the Hellfire, except for an oath that must be fulfilled.) `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam commented on Allah's statement, وَإِن مِّنكُمْ إِلاَّ وَارِدُهَا (There is not one of you but will pass over it;) "The passing of the Muslims (over the Hellfire) means their passing over a bridge that is over it. But the passing of the idolators over the Hellfire refers to their admission to the Fire." As-Suddi reported from Murrah, from Ibn Mas`ud, that he said concerning Allah's statement, كَانَ عَلَى رَبِّكَ حَتْماً مَّقْضِيّاً (this is with your Lord; a Hatman decree.) "An oath that must be fulfilled." Mujahid said, "Hatman means preordainment." Ibn Jurayj said the same. Concerning Allah's statement, ثُمَّ نُنَجِّى الَّذِينَ اتَّقَواْ (Then We shall save those who had Taqwa. ) When all of the creatures passed over the Hellfire, and those disbelievers and the disobedient people who are destined to fall into it because of their disobedience, Allah will save the believers and the righteous people from it because of their deeds. Therefore, their passing over the bridge and their speed will be based upon their deeds that they did in this life. Then, the believers who performed major sins will be allowed intercession. The angels, the Prophets and the believers will all intercede. Thus, a large number of the sinners will be allowed to come out of Hell. The fire will have devoured much of their bodies, except the places of prostration on their faces. Their removal from the Hellfire will be due to the faith in their hearts. The first to come out will be he who has the weight of a Dinar of faith in his heart. Then, whoever has the next least amount after him. Then, whoever is next to that after him, and so forth. This will continue until the one who has the tiniest hint of faith in his heart, equal to the weight of an atom. Then, Allah will take out of the Fire whoever said "La ilaha illallah," even one day of his entire life, even if he never performed any good deed. After this, no one will remain in the Hellfire, except those it is obligatory upon to remain in the Hellfire forever. This has been reported in many authentic Hadiths from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. This is why Allah says, ثُمَّ نُنَجِّى الَّذِينَ اتَّقَواْ وَّنَذَرُ الظَّلِمِينَ فِيهَا جِثِيّاً (Then We shall save those who had Taqwa. And We shall leave the wrongdoers in it, Jithyya.)