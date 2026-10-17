Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir : Maryam Ayah 53
Maryam
53
19:53
ووهبنا له من رحمتنا اخاه هارون نبيا ٥٣
وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُۥ مِن رَّحْمَتِنَآ أَخَاهُ هَـٰرُونَ نَبِيًّۭا ٥٣
وَوَهَبۡنَا
ﱉ
لَهُۥ
ﱊ
مِن
ﱋ
رَّحۡمَتِنَآ
ﱌ
أَخَاهُ
ﱍ
هَٰرُونَ
ﱎ
نَبِيّٗا
ﱏ
٥٣
ﱐ
Et par Notre miséricorde, Nous lui donnâmes Aaron son frère comme Prophète.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid n'est pas disponible pour l'Ayah actuelle.