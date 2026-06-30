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Al-Fatiha
6
1:6
اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦
ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦
ٱهۡدِنَا
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
٦
Guide-nous dans le droit chemin,
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Kaitlyn Elabdelaoui
Suivre
il y a 12 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6
When you ask Allah to guide you, are you truly open to where that guidance might take you, even if it asks you to change habits, leave a sin, or step into something harder but better?
I believe that for the most part, when I ask Allah to guide me, I am accepting that whatever plan that I have for myself may not be the best for me. Over time, I have learned that sometimes it's necessary to leave things that you might not want to. When I took my C...
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11
0
Hale Umer
Suivre
il y a 12 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6
While reflecting on Surah Al-Fatiha, especially the ayah "Guide us to the straight path," I felt something deeply.
This ayah reminds me that as humans, we are not perfect. We have weaknesses; we get confused, and sometimes even when we know the right path, we struggle to follow it.
It makes me realize how much we need Allah's guidance at every step, not just once but again and again.
Perhaps that is why we repeat this Dua in every prayer.
This ay...
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6
0
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 14 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:152, 2:37, 2:282, 2:5, 2:2, 2:286, 2:126, 1:6
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
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32
10
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 15 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 65:3, 5:3, 2:2, 11:1, 93:3, 75:17, 94:4, 1:6
It’s my second time reading the Qur’an as a new convert.
I completed it for the first time at the end of my first Ramadan, الحمد لله
This time feels different.
Less about finishing, more about entering.
Less about understanding everything, more about being present with it.
Sharing a few reflections from a journey that continues to quietly transform me.
I did not begin this journey by trying to understand the order of the Qur’an.
At first, I wa...
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21
5
Jasmina Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 16 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6
I have begun to understand something about the way we ask Allah for things. For most of my life, my dua was filled with outcomes. I asked for things to work out. I asked for doors to open. I asked for pain to end quickly. I asked for success, for ease, for vindication. I asked Allah to arrange the world in a way that made sense to me.
But the more I reflect on اهدنا الصراط المستقيم, the more I realize that the Qur’an is teaching us to ask for s...
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23
3
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
Suivre
il y a 18 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 4:175, 2:185, 1:6, 5:16, 6:161, 9:33, 2:2, 7:178, 3:101
As the month of Ramadan moves forward and the days quietly pass, I find myself thinking more about guidance. The more I read the Qur’an, the more I notice how often it speaks about being guided, staying guided, and not losing that direction. It feels less like a distant concept and more like something very personal.
We ask every day, “Guide us to the straight path.” I’ve said that verse countless times in my life. But in Ramadan, it feels differ...
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14
2
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
il y a 29 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6, 2:1-5
“He is successful if he remains truthful ”
The Quran right from the outset, teaches us to plead to Allah for guidance. Not just guidance. But to be upon the straight path. In the very next surah, (Al Baqarah) we are told that guidance is in ‘this Book’, and to unlock it we must be God-conscious.
The characteristics of ‘muttaqeen’ are those who believe in the unseen, such as the angels, heaven and hell and those who establish prayer and give ...
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24
6
Abdelrahman Badawy
Suivre
il y a 32 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6
Seventeen.
That's how many times per day we ask Allah to guide us to the Straight Path, in our five daily prayers.
Now let me ask you a simple question: Based on what you know about Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... do you think He will hear us beg Him for something seventeen times a day and refuse to grant it?
29
0
Talha Ghannam
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:6
Secrets of Al-Fatihah (PART 7): Just 1 REQUEST
Video:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKKziAEM360/?igsh=MTlpd3VmOXBwN3k3Zg==
If you could ask Allah ﷻ for just one thing… what would it be?
We could — and we should — ask for everything and anything,
because He is a Lord who loves to give.
But if we had to focus our efforts on just one thing —
because of our limited time and energy —
what would it be?
We might rely on our own logic or desires to a...
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2
0
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