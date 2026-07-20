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As-Saffat
21
37:21
هاذا يوم الفصل الذي كنتم به تكذبون ٢١
هَـٰذَا يَوْمُ ٱلْفَصْلِ ٱلَّذِى كُنتُم بِهِۦ تُكَذِّبُونَ ٢١
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢١
"C’est le jour du Jugement que vous traitiez de mensonge."
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 38:26, 88:1, 56:1, 37:21, 40:15, 50:20, 40:18, 30:56, 19:39, 50:34, 101:1-3, 42:7, 9:18, 64:9, 40:32, 82:14-15, 4:87, 69:1-3, 50:42, 20:15
Allah gives 20 different names for the Day of Judgement in the Quran! About this, Imam al-Qurtubi said:
'Anything that is great has a many descriptions and names; this was part of the oral tradition of the Arabs. Consider how important the sword is to them, and how beneficial they would consider it to be in their lives. They have five hundred names for it! Because of how important the Day of Resurrection is, and how plentiful its terrors are, All...
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