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Ach-Chu'ara'
100
26:100
فما لنا من شافعين ١٠٠
فَمَا لَنَا مِن شَـٰفِعِينَ ١٠٠
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Tafsir Muyassar
Vous lisez un tafsir pour le groupe d'Ayahs 26:100 à 26:101
فلا أحدَ يشفع لنا، ويخلِّصنا من العذاب، ولا مَن يَصْدُق في مودتنا ويشفق علينا.