وَفِي ذَٰلِكَ فَلْيَتَنَافَسِ الْمُتَنَافِسُونَ (and inaspiring for this, the competitors should compete....83:26) The word تَنَافَسِ tanafus means for a few people 'to try or strive to gain some desirable things before others can get them.' Having mentioned the bounties of Paradise, the attention of heedless people are drawn to the fact that they are thinking that certain material things are desirable, and therefore they are competing one another to obtain them before others. They are told that the material blessings [ after which they are running ] are perishable. They should not be made the ultimate goal of life, nor the object of racing. Man should be content with what he has for the comfort of the fleeting period of this life. If he loses the means, it should not hurt him much, because it is not a loss that cannot be recovered. However, people with aspiration should aspire, race and compete for the blessings of Paradise that are perfect and eternal in every possible dimension. How aptly the late poet Akbar has put it: یہ کہاں کا فسانہ ہے سود و زیاں جو گیا سو گیا جو ملا سو ملا کہو دل سے فرصت عمر ہے کم جو دلا تو اللہ ہی کی یاد دِلا 'Gain and loss - what fiction is this? What is lost is lost, what is gained is gained Say to the mind, the life is little. If you wish to remind me, remind me of God.'