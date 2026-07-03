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Al-An'am
115
6:115
وتمت كلمت ربك صدقا وعدلا لا مبدل لكلماته وهو السميع العليم ١١٥
وَتَمَّتْ كَلِمَتُ رَبِّكَ صِدْقًۭا وَعَدْلًۭا ۚ لَّا مُبَدِّلَ لِكَلِمَـٰتِهِۦ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١١٥
وَتَمَّتۡ
كَلِمَتُ
رَبِّكَ
صِدۡقٗا
وَعَدۡلٗاۚ
لَّا
مُبَدِّلَ
لِكَلِمَٰتِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
١١٥
Et la parole de ton Seigneur s’est accomplie en toute vérité et équité. Nul ne peut modifier Ses paroles. Et Il est l’Audient, l’Omniscient.
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Sajid Bhutta
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 6:115
Publié dans
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
The story of Salman Al Farsi رضي الله عنه reminds me of the story of Yusaf عليه السلام
They both went through a lot , betrayed by their own people, enslaved by another. But they were patient. So Allah granted them better than what they lost.
The verse reflects on the Life of Salman. Everything is decreed by Allah. What he went through can not be changed, it was to built him
What we go through, can not be changed , hardship and ease is to bu...
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