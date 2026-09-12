When the Quran was revealed, the Jews and the Christians were divided into two groups. Among these people, those who were God-fearing and who followed the true teachings of Moses and Jesus, treated the Quran as their inner voice and accepted it happily. But those who thought communal prejudice and groupism to be the real religion, could not recognize the truth appearing outside their familiar sphere and became its opponent. Their being without fear of God made them fearless of opposing the call of truth. One who becomes the opponent of truth solely on grounds of communal prejudice and groupism is, in fact, a follower of the desires of the self instead of God. As such he has turned away from the path of God. Making changes in the call of truth in consideration of such people is not permissible for one who preaches the word of God. It is necessary for him to be firm on pure truth in thought, word and deed. In the case of deniers, he has to be firm and persevering and not adopt the way of compromise. If a man continues to follow the dictates of his self in spite of the knowledge of truth being brought to him in his own understandable language, he incurs the risk of being completely deprived of God’s help.