The Cattle are also a Blessing from Allah and a Sign from Him Allah reminds His servants of His blessing in that He created the cattle Al-An`am for them, which refers to camels, cows and sheep; some of them they ride and some of them they eat. Camels may be ridden or eaten; their milk is drunk and they are used for carrying heavy burdens on journeys to distant lands. Cattle are eaten and their milk is drunk; they are also used for plowing the earth. Sheep are eaten and their milk is also drunk. The hair and wool of all of these animals is used to make tents, clothing and furnishings, as we have already discussed in Surat Al-An`am and Surat An-Nahl, etc. Allah says here: اللَّهُ الَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ الاٌّنْعَمَ لِتَرْكَبُواْ مِنْهَا وَمِنْهَا تَأْكُلُونَ - وَلَكُمْ فِيهَا مَنَفِعُ وَلِتَبْلُغُواْ عَلَيْهَا حَاجَةً فِى صُدُورِكُمْ وَعَلَيْهَا وَعَلَى الْفُلْكِ تُحْمَلُونَ (Allah, it is He Who has made cattle for you, that you may ride on some of them, and of some you eat. And you have (many other) benefits from them, and that you may reach by their means a desire that is in your breasts, and on them and on ships you are carried.) وَيُرِيكُمْ آيَتِهِ (And He shows you His Ayat.) means, `His proof and evidence, on the horizons and in yourselves.' فَأَىَّ ءَايَتِ اللَّهِ تُنكِرُونَ (Which, then of the Ayat of Allah do you deny) means, you cannot deny any of His signs and proofs, unless you are stubborn and arrogant. أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ كَانُواْ أَكْثَرَ مِنْهُمْ وَأَشَدَّ قُوَّةً وَءَاثَاراً فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَمَآ أَغْنَى عَنْهُم مَّا كَانُواْ يَكْسِبُونَ - فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِالْبَيِّنَتِ فَرِحُواْ بِمَا عِندَهُمْ مِّنَ الْعِلْمِ وَحَاقَ بِهِم مَّا كَانُواْ بِهِ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ - فَلَمَّا رَأَوْاْ بَأْسَنَا قَالُواْ ءَامَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَحْدَهُ وَكَفَرْنَا بِمَا كُنَّا بِهِ مُشْرِكِينَ