More of what the Believer from Fir`awn's Family said This believer said to his people who persisted in their rebellion and transgression, and preferred the life of this world: يقَوْمِ اتَّبِعُونِ أَهْدِكُمْ سَبِيلَ الرَّشَادِ (O my people! Follow me, I will guide you to the way of right conduct.) This is in contrast to the false claim of Fir`awn: وَمَآ أَهْدِيكُمْ إِلاَّ سَبِيلَ الرَّشَادِ (and I guide you only to the path of right policy.) Then he sought to make them shun this world which they preferred to the Hereafter, and which had prevented them from believing in the Messenger of Allah, Musa, peace be upon him. He said: يقَوْمِ إِنَّمَا هَذِهِ الْحَيَوةُ الدُّنْيَا مَتَعٌ (O my people! Truly, this life of the world is nothing but an enjoyment,) meaning, it is insignificant and fleeting, and soon it will diminish and pass away. وَإِنَّ الاٌّخِرَةَ هِىَ دَارُ الْقَرَارِ (and verily, the Hereafter that is the home that will remain forever.) means, the abode which will never end and from which there will be no departure, which will be either Paradise or Hell. Allah says: مَنْ عَمِلَ سَيِّئَةً فَلاَ يُجْزَى إِلاَّ مِثْلَهَا (Whosoever does an evil deed, will not be requited except the like thereof;) means, one like it. وَمَنْ عَمِلَ صَلِحاً مِّن ذَكَرٍ أَوْ أُنْثَى وَهُوَ مُؤْمِنٌ فَأُوْلَئِكَ يَدْخُلُونَ الْجَنَّةَ يُرْزَقُونَ فِيهَا بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ (and whosoever does a righteous deed, whether male or female and is a true believer, such will enter Paradise, where they will be provided therein without limit.) means, the reward cannot be enumerated, but Allah will give an immense reward without end. And Allah is the Guide to the straight path.