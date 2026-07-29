Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
78
2:78
ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ إِلَّآ أَمَانِىَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ ٧٨
وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
Et il y a parmi eux des illettrés qui ne savent rien du Livre hormis des prétentions et ils ne font que des conjectures.
1
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 11 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
Voir plus
7
0
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante