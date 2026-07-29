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Al-Baqarah
228
2:228
والمطلقات يتربصن بانفسهن ثلاثة قروء ولا يحل لهن ان يكتمن ما خلق الله في ارحامهن ان كن يومن بالله واليوم الاخر وبعولتهن احق بردهن في ذالك ان ارادوا اصلاحا ولهن مثل الذي عليهن بالمعروف وللرجال عليهن درجة والله عزيز حكيم ٢٢٨
وَٱلْمُطَلَّقَـٰتُ يَتَرَبَّصْنَ بِأَنفُسِهِنَّ ثَلَـٰثَةَ قُرُوٓءٍۢ ۚ وَلَا يَحِلُّ لَهُنَّ أَن يَكْتُمْنَ مَا خَلَقَ ٱللَّهُ فِىٓ أَرْحَامِهِنَّ إِن كُنَّ يُؤْمِنَّ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۚ وَبُعُولَتُهُنَّ أَحَقُّ بِرَدِّهِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ إِنْ أَرَادُوٓا۟ إِصْلَـٰحًۭا ۚ وَلَهُنَّ مِثْلُ ٱلَّذِى عَلَيْهِنَّ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۚ وَلِلرِّجَالِ عَلَيْهِنَّ دَرَجَةٌۭ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌ ٢٢٨
وَٱلۡمُطَلَّقَٰتُ
يَتَرَبَّصۡنَ
بِأَنفُسِهِنَّ
ثَلَٰثَةَ
قُرُوٓءٖۚ
وَلَا
يَحِلُّ
لَهُنَّ
أَن
يَكۡتُمۡنَ
مَا
خَلَقَ
ٱللَّهُ
فِيٓ
أَرۡحَامِهِنَّ
إِن
كُنَّ
يُؤۡمِنَّ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
وَبُعُولَتُهُنَّ
أَحَقُّ
بِرَدِّهِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
إِنۡ
أَرَادُوٓاْ
إِصۡلَٰحٗاۚ
وَلَهُنَّ
مِثۡلُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَيۡهِنَّ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۚ
وَلِلرِّجَالِ
عَلَيۡهِنَّ
دَرَجَةٞۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٌ
٢٢٨
Et les femmes divorcées doivent observer un délai d’attente de trois menstrues; et il ne leur est pas permis de taire ce qu’Allah a créé dans leurs ventres, si elles croient en Allah et au Jour Dernier. Et leurs époux seront plus en droit de les reprendre pendant cette période, s’ils veulent la réconciliation. Quant à elles, elles ont des droits équivalents à leurs obligations, conformément à la bienséance. Mais les hommes ont cependant une prédominance sur elles. Et Allah est Puissant et Sage.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:228
If a woman conceals what is in her womb by saying she is not pregnant while she is , or sais she is not menstruating due to pregnancy while in fact she is menstruating, many harms can occur a sa result. Her 3idda can be extended due to the lie, and her husband would be forced to continue spending on her money that would not be her right to have, because a husband is obliged to spend on his wife during her 3idda or waiting period, assuming it is n...
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2
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tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:228
Had it not been for the 3idda or waiting period for a women after divorce or seperation, many matters would have been confused. If she remarried immediatley while unknowingly being pregnant from her previous husband, the child can be attributed to the wrong father. If that happpens, inheritance wont be distributed propery, a person might unknowingly marry his own mahram in the future, and relation of kinship would be unknown and thus cut off. So...
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