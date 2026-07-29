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Al-Baqarah
191
2:191
واقتلوهم حيث ثقفتموهم واخرجوهم من حيث اخرجوكم والفتنة اشد من القتل ولا تقاتلوهم عند المسجد الحرام حتى يقاتلوكم فيه فان قاتلوكم فاقتلوهم كذالك جزاء الكافرين ١٩١
وَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ حَيْثُ ثَقِفْتُمُوهُمْ وَأَخْرِجُوهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ أَخْرَجُوكُمْ ۚ وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَشَدُّ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ ۚ وَلَا تُقَـٰتِلُوهُمْ عِندَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ حَتَّىٰ يُقَـٰتِلُوكُمْ فِيهِ ۖ فَإِن قَـٰتَلُوكُمْ فَٱقْتُلُوهُمْ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩١
وَٱقۡتُلُوهُمۡ
حَيۡثُ
ثَقِفۡتُمُوهُمۡ
وَأَخۡرِجُوهُم
مِّنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَخۡرَجُوكُمۡۚ
وَٱلۡفِتۡنَةُ
أَشَدُّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَتۡلِۚ
وَلَا
تُقَٰتِلُوهُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِ
حَتَّىٰ
يُقَٰتِلُوكُمۡ
فِيهِۖ
فَإِن
قَٰتَلُوكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوهُمۡۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
جَزَآءُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩١
Et tuez-les, où que vous les rencontriez; et chassez-les d’où ils vous ont chassés: l’association est plus grave que le meurtre. Mais ne les combattez pas près de la Mosquée Sacrée avant qu’ils ne vous y aient combattus. S’ils vous y combattent, tuez-les donc. Telle est la rétribution des mécréants.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Razia Zahra
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:191
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If any ideology finds killing a victory then it is flawed. If the ideology believes killing in self-defence and to stop persecution then it is just and intends to preserve its existence.
The Quraysh were not killed because of their ideology but because they were killing the Muslims.
When a wrong is a wrong we must condemn the wrong. May Allah make us people who stand for truth a...
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19
3
Adil Saiyed
Suivre
il y a 3 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 5:32, 2:191, 2:217
وَٱلْفِتْنَةُ أَكْبَرُ مِنَ ٱلْقَتْلِ - Surah Baqarah - Says that Fitnah (i.e. to put to test, opression, torment, torture, trial, persecution etc.) is greater than Killing.
And Surah Maidah says, that, - Whoever takes a life is like if they killed all of humanity.
Now on this simple match we can easily draw conclusion that spreading fitna is heavy thing and we should be watchful on our daily interactions even with spouse, children and others ...
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7
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