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Al-Baqarah
10
2:10
في قلوبهم مرض فزادهم الله مرضا ولهم عذاب اليم بما كانوا يكذبون ١٠
فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ فَزَادَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مَرَضًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۢ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَكْذِبُونَ ١٠
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
فَزَادَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
مَرَضٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَكۡذِبُونَ
١٠
Il y a dans leurs cœurs une maladie (de doute et d’hypocrisie), et Allah laisse croître leur maladie. Et ils auront un châtiment douloureux du fait qu'ils mentaient.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Warisha Wajid
Suivre
il y a 6 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:10
In this ayah, what I learned was two things: one, that whatever we choose, either good or bad, Allah will make it so bad will get bad and good will get good. Second, by reading the story of our prophet (pbuh), I realized how much he loved us, his ummah, to the point he prayed the funeral of the hypocrite and said, "If I knew that by asking (Allah to forgive Ibn Salul) more than seventy times that He would forgive him, then I would do that." It is...
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5
2
محمد اشراق
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
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