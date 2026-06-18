Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
42
68:42
يوم يكشف عن ساق ويدعون الى السجود فلا يستطيعون ٤٢
يَوْمَ يُكْشَفُ عَن سَاقٍۢ وَيُدْعَوْنَ إِلَى ٱلسُّجُودِ فَلَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ ٤٢
ﳧ
ﳨ
ﳩ
ﳪ
ﳫ
ﳬ
ﳭ
ﳮ
ﳯ
ﳰ
Le jour où ils affronteront les horreurs [du Jugement] et où ils seront appelés à la Prosternation mais ils ne le pourront pas.
1
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid n'est pas disponible pour l'Ayah actuelle.