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Al-Layl
1
92:1
والليل اذا يغشى ١
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰ ١
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰ
١
Par la nuit quand elle enveloppe tous !
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Mwenyezi Mungu Anaapa kwa usiku unapoifinika ardhi na vilivyoko juu yake kwa giza lake.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran