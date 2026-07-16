The composition of every human being contains, together with the seed, the earth of the place when he will be buried
The words مِنْهَا خَلَقْنَاكُمْ (From this We created you) in verse 55 means that Allah created you from the earth. This verse is addressed to all mankind although it is known that man is created from seed and not from earth, except Sayyidna 'Adam (علیہ السلام) who was created directly from earth. One possible explanation for this is that since Sayyidna 'Adam علیہ السلامٍ is the father of all mankind and was himself created from earth, therefore all his descendants have been similarly described. Others have said that the seed itself is made of earth therefore anything created from the seed is in fact created from the earth. According to Imam al-Qurtubi (رح) the text of the Qur'an clearly indicates that man is created from the earth.