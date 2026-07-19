Concern for 'Akhirah is a distinct attribute of the noble prophets
The word 'home' in the statement: ذِكْرَى الدَّارِ (remembering the [ eternal ] Home [ in the Hereafter ]- 38:46) refers to the 'Akhirah, (the Hereafter, the life-to-come). Instead of using the word: 'Akhirah, the text has used the word: الدَّارِ (ad-dar: home) whereby it has warned human beings that they must take 'Akhirah as their real Home, and make the concern for it the basis for whatever they think and do. Right from here, we also come to know that the concern for 'Akhirah further sharpens and furbishes one's intellectual and physical faculties (helping it to flourish in an essentially true perspective). Hence, the view of some atheists that such concern blunts human faculties is baseless.