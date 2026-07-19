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Ar-Rum
۲۱
۲۱:۳۰
ومن اياته ان خلق لكم من انفسكم ازواجا لتسكنوا اليها وجعل بينكم مودة ورحمة ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ٢١
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَ لَكُم مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا لِّتَسْكُنُوٓا۟ إِلَيْهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَّوَدَّةًۭ وَرَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ٢١
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مِّنۡ
أَنفُسِكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
لِّتَسۡكُنُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهَا
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَكُم
مَّوَدَّةٗ
وَرَحۡمَةًۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
٢١
و از نشانههای او (این) استکه همسرانی از جنس خودتان برای شما آفرید؛ تا به آنها آرام گیرید، و در میانتان مودت و رحمت قرار داد، بیگمان در این (امر) نشانههای است برای گروهیکه تفکر میکنند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Suleiman Hani
دنبال کردن
۲۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۳۰
Tranquility Is Built, Not Assumed
Allah describes marriage with words deeper than attraction: tranquility and mercy, which means a home is not secured by chemistry alone, but by character and repair. If you want sakinah, build it through gentle speech, loyalty, apology, and forgiveness, because mercy is not weakness, it is the strength that keeps love from becoming a battlefield.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://yo...
بیشتر ببین
۳۳
۱
Tahira Fatima
دنبال کردن
۲۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۳۰
Today, I joined a learning plan on Quran.com titled “Created in Pairs: Mercy and Forgiveness in Marriage.”
https://quran.com/ur/learning-plans/created-in-pairs
On Day 1 (The Sacred Foundation of Marriage), a question paused me:
“What might change if you approached every challenge as an opportunity to earn His pleasure together?”
It wasn’t just a reflection question—it was a moment of pause.
A pause that brought me to Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 21, and ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۵
۳
Temur Khujametov
دنبال کردن
۴۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۳۰
This ayah provides profound insight, and one of my elders explained it to me in a meaningful way. When two people get married, they often start with strong love for one another. However, we know that love can fade over time. What remains is mercy (rahim). My uncle emphasized that it’s crucial to focus on a person’s foundational qualities for a successful marriage, rather than just their physical beauty, as that will inevitably change.
۱۱
۲
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۳۰
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
My eldest son who is twelve, was talking about the genocide in Gaza. He seemed very upset at those responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Rather, like a lot of us he felt despondent. So, I said to him not to lose hope and I advised him where I felt change begins first and foremost and I remembered the following Hadith:
Jabir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessi...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۲
Kaynat Sarwar
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۳۰، ۱:۹۶
The purpose of marriage in the quran is written as 'litaskunu ilayha', so you can find peace in each other.
The time when the prophet SAW recieved the first revelation in cave Hira, he was extremely overwhelmed and scared, his heart was pounding, and he was fearful for himself. The experience was too much.
He came home to khadija RA and told her to cover him up, and he expressed his fears to her.
Her response to him, is a literal manifestation...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۱
Salihu Abba
دنبال کردن
۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۰:۳۰-۲۷
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
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