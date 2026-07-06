Commentary
Bilqis's appearance in the court of Sulaiman (علیہ السلام)
Qurtubi has reported, giving references of historical record, that Bilqis's envoys returned from the court of Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) totally dumb-founded and awe-struck, and conveyed his declaration of war to the queen. Then Bilqis said to her people that she was already of the view that he was no ordinary king, but was on some special assignment from God, and that fighting with His messenger is like fighting with God, for which they did not have the strength. After making this statement, she started getting ready to go to Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) . She took along with her twelve thousand chiefs, commanding an army of hundred thousand men each.1 Allah Ta` ala had graced Sayyidnah Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) with such awe and majesty that no one had the courage to speak before him. One day he saw a cloud of dust at some distance. So he asked from those who were present as to what that was. His people answered ` O messenger of Allah! Queen Bilqis is coming with her people'. Some narrations relate that at that time she was about three miles from the with her twelve thousand chiefs, commanding an army of hundred thousand men each.l Allah Ta` ala had graced Sayyidnah Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) with such awe and majesty that no one had the courage to speak before him. One day he saw a cloud of dust at some distance. So he asked from those who were present as to what that was. His people answered ` O messenger of Allah! Queen Bilqis is coming with her people'. Some narrations relate that at that time she was about three miles from the court of Sayyidnah Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) that moment Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) turned to his courtiers and asked them:
قَالَ يَا أَيُّهَا الْمَلَأُ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِي بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِي مُسْلِمِينَ ﴿38﴾
He said, "0 chieftains, which one of you will bring her throne to me before they come to me submissively?" 27:38.
Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) was already informed that Bilqis was coming to him to submit after having been impressed by his invitation. So he decided that, apart from royal grandeur, she should also witness a prophetic miracle, which should help her convert to faith. Allah Ta` ala had bestowed the miracle of control of jinns to Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) . After receiving the cue from Allah Ta` ala, he fancied to have Bilqis's throne brought to his court even before her arrival. So he commanded the jinni, who was also present in his court, to bring her throne. Selection of throne was presumably made on the basis that it was the most secured object of her treasure, which was kept in the impregnable inner most hall of the seven castles, one within the other, properly secured under lock. So much so that her own people could not reach there. Shifting of such a huge and secured object without breaking the lock or door to a place so far away from where it was placed, could not have been possible without the help and will of Allah Ta` ala. This was an ideal way to make her see and realize the unlimited power and control of Allah. At the same time it was also intended to make her realize that the high position and status of Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) was actually bestowed by Allah Ta` ala, which had enabled
him to perform such super-human things. (Ibn Jarir)
1. The learned author has already mentioned that no authentic record is available on the details of this story. However there are some details found in the Israelite traditions some of which are reproduced here. This huge number of the army of Bilqis is also taken from those traditions; otherwise, the number given is highly exaggerated on the face of it, and 'Allamah 'Alusi has opined that the tradition giving such a huge number of the army seems to be a lie.
قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِي مُسْلِمِينَ (before they come to me submissively - 27:38). The word مُسْلِمِينَ (muslimin) is the plural of Muslim, the literal meaning of which is obedient or submissive. In conventional expression, 'Muslim' is equivalent of 'believer'. According to Sayyidna ibn ` Abbas ؓ ، here Muslimin is used in its literal meaning, that is, obedient or submissive. It is so because it was not established at that time that Queen Bilqis had converted to Islam. She actually converted to Islam after talking to Sayyidna Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) as is evident from the verses to follow now.