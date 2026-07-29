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Al-Baqarah
۵۹
۵۹:۲
فبدل الذين ظلموا قولا غير الذي قيل لهم فانزلنا على الذين ظلموا رجزا من السماء بما كانوا يفسقون ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ قَوْلًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى قِيلَ لَهُمْ فَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ رِجْزًۭا مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَفْسُقُونَ ٥٩
فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
آنگاه ستمگران این سخن را که به آنها گفته شده بود، تغییر دادند (و به جای آن کلمۀ مسخرهآمیزی گفتند) لذا بر ستمگران در برابر این نافرمانیشان، عذابی از آسمان نازل کردیم. [رسول الله صلی الله علیه و سلم فرمودند: «به بنی اسرائیل گفته شد: آنگاه آنان با نشیمنگاههایشان خزیدند و عقب عقب وارد شدند، و به جای (حِطَّةٌ) (گناهان ما را ببخش) گفتند: (حِنّطَةٌ) حَبَّةٌ فَي شَعْرَةٍ، دانهای در جو». (صحیح بخاری: ]
تفاسیر
لایهها
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۷:۲-۵۹
The Fading of Wonder
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:57–2:59) through the Hadith
After fear came relief.
Shade after exposure
. Provision after exhaustion.
وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ وَأَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْمَنَّ وَالسَّلْوَىٰ
“And We shaded you with clouds and sent down to you manna and quails...” (2:57)
I find these verses are striking not because they describe the people abandoned after failure — but people still being cared for.
Even ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۰
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۹:۲-۷۳
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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۹
۰
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