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Al-Baqarah
۳۷
۳۷:۲
فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ ءَادَمُ مِن رَّبِّهِۦ كَلِمَـٰتٍۢ فَتَابَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٣٧
فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
آنگاه آدم از پروردگارش کلماتی فرا گرفت و الله توبه او را پذیرفت، چرا که الله توبهپذیر مهربان است. [مراد از «کلمات» سخنانی است که حضرت آدم علیه السلام با آن دعا و استغفار نمود و در سورۀ اعراف آیه بیان شده است. (تفسیر ابن کثیر)]
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Julie Aoulad-Ali
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
Allah, out of His infinite love and mercy, not only wants me to repent but puts the words of du'a into my heart and mind to help me to do it. I'm going to commit sins - Allah created us in the knowledge that we would do that so I should never despair with any sin I commit because as long as I truly repent Allah has promised to forgive me - but that doesn't mean I should become complacent. I should strive constantly to do the right thing and be ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۱
Arief Ardiansyah
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
When I read this verse, it feels something to me.
It is not only that Allah accepts Adam’s repentance. Adam did not even know how to repent until Allah taught him the words. That part stays with me, because there are moments when I feel guilty or distant, yet I do not even know what to say.
And still, At-Tawwab did not leave Adam to figure it out alone. He guided him first.
That makes it personal. When I feel the urge to say “Astaghfirullah,” ...
بیشتر ببین
۲۳
۲
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۲:۲، ۳۷:۲، ۲۸۲:۲، ۵:۲، ۲:۲، ۲۸۶:۲، ۱۲۶:۲، ۶:۱
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
بیشتر ببین
۳۳
۱۰
Omar Suleiman
دنبال کردن
۲۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
Talking to Allah سبحانه وتعالى in a very personal way.
فتلقى آدم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه إنه هو التواب الرحيم
So Adam عليه السلام, seeking his Lord, being inspired with some words to come back to Allah سبحانه وتعالى
إنه هو التواب الرحيم That Allah عز وجل accepts Adam عليه السلام as He turns to him in that very personal way.
The same names are used later on with Ibrahim عليه السلام: إنك أنت التواب الرحيم, that verily you are the acceptor of re...
بیشتر ببین
۴۰
۵
Imtiaz Mohammed
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
Its human nature to commit sin. Allah knows we can be wrong doers. However Allah taught man how to repent and seek forgiveness. Part of the reason He created us is for us to worship Him and to seek his forgiveness so He can forgive us.
۷
۱
Nadia L
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۴:۲، ۳۷:۲
I remember hearing once that when Allah uses a similar phrasing in a surah, especially in a long one like Al-Baqarah, He is trying to draw our attention to something. For the longest time I would read these two ayahs, specifically the last part- 'Surely He is the Accepter of Repentance, Most Merciful' and think to myself what could be the connection between these two? The Children of Israel (Bani Israel) made a grave mistake-shirk but Adam (as) d...
بیشتر ببین
۲۸
۴
Umar Shariff
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
When Adam (alayhisalam) left Paradise, he came down with the provision (word from Allah) - Repentance
So, consume your provision as much till you are here, for it can take you back Home.
۵
۲
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
ارسال شده در
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Sinners who return to Allah , run to the Quran and often times begin reciting the Quran from the beginning.
Isn't it amazing how Allah is talking to that Muslim, who sinned and now opened the Quran on the first day of ramadhan that He is All forgiving , The Most Merciful.
Allah mentions a few times that He is هو التواب الرحيم
Just like Adam our father, who was taught these words by Allah. Allah teaches these names of His to Adam's children....
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۰
Esma Esa
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۲
ارسال شده در
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I was with my teacher as we were going over this ayah. She was explaining to me how Adam felt as though he wanted to repent, and Allah helped give him the words to say, so that he has the chance to be forgiven.
Then she asks me, has there ever been a moment where you’re just going about your day, when suddenly the word astaghfirallah enters your mind, so you start saying it? I nodded my head yes. She then says, Allah subhanna wa taalah put that...
بیشتر ببین
۳۰۰
۲۷
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۲-۳۷
﷽
We all have our weaknesses and temptations within us. It's a part of our human nature, a test that Allah (SWT) has placed within us. Sometimes, these desires align with the boundaries set by Allah, and there are permissible ways to fulfil them. But when these desires fall outside the hudud, the sacred boundaries set by Allah, there is no lawful way to fulfil them. The life of this world is restricted by the divine laws and boundaries establish...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۰
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