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Al-Baqarah
۲۱۶
۲۱۶:۲
كتب عليكم القتال وهو كره لكم وعسى ان تكرهوا شييا وهو خير لكم وعسى ان تحبوا شييا وهو شر لكم والله يعلم وانتم لا تعلمون ٢١٦
كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِتَالُ وَهُوَ كُرْهٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تَكْرَهُوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تُحِبُّوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ شَرٌّۭ لَّكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٢١٦
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِتَالُ
وَهُوَ
كُرۡهٞ
لَّكُمۡۖ
وَعَسَىٰٓ
أَن
تَكۡرَهُواْ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡۖ
وَعَسَىٰٓ
أَن
تُحِبُّواْ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَهُوَ
شَرّٞ
لَّكُمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢١٦
جهاد (در راه خدا) بر شما واجب شده است، در حالیکه برای شما ناگوار است، چه بسا چیزی را خوش نداشته باشید، حال آنکه آن برای شما بهتر باشد، و چه بسا چیزی را دوست داشته باشید، حال آنکه آن برای شما بد باشد، و الله میداند، و شما نمیدانید.
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Nuzhath Fatima
دنبال کردن
۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
I’ve been reflecting on Surah Al-Baqarah, ayah 216: "…But perhaps you hate a thing and it is good for you, and perhaps you love a thing and it is bad for you. And Allah knows, while you know not.”
For a long time, I carried regret. I didn’t get admission to medical college. I missed my sister’s wedding. I made countless du‘as, and when they weren’t answered the way I hoped, I found myself regretting everything I didn’t get in life.
But reading...
بیشتر ببین
۱۵
۴
Ali Ali
دنبال کردن
۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۷۹:۴، ۲۱۶:۲
Bismillah
When you hear the phrase "it befell him," what comes to mind first—a blessing or a hardship?
Allah ﷻ says:
"Whatever good befalls you is from Allah..." (4:79)
This life is a test. Not every gift is a favor, and not every hardship is a punishment.
Sometimes what glitters in your hands slowly leads you away from Allah, while the weight upon your shoulders becomes the very thing that draws you closer to Him.
The comfort you desired m...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۲
Razia Zahra
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۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Often when something very difficult enters your life, this ayah seems to cross the mind.
Fighting, giving up one’s life to Allah’s cause is a command which requires sincere and true faith. We will encounter things which we do not like, which will cause us worry and make us feel deeply uncomfortable. It might be that you have no control over what is occurring. Having little contro...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۲
aira Fatima
دنبال کردن
۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
Today I realized something about myself that I wish I had understood years ago.
I’ve been married for six years, and if I were to describe those years, I would probably use words like hardship, disappointment, loneliness, and waiting.
I struggled with unemployment. I struggled with difficult relationships. I experienced the pain of being misunderstood, challenges with my husband, toxic in-laws, and the loneliness that comes with being a revert ...
بیشتر ببین
۲۳
۶
Zeina Suleiman
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۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
About 2 months ago, my mom went through my phone. At the time, I was at the bottom of my iman, and I committed sin after sin. The 2 months after that were hard, really hard. My mom was very mad at the stuff she saw (understandably), and the period was very awkward. But then I realized it was the best thing that ever happened to me; it opened my eyes and put me back on the right path. Ever since then, I've been praying consistently with sunnah and...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۲
Ubaid Farid
دنبال کردن
۱۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تَكْرَهُوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ وَعَسَىٰٓ أَن تُحِبُّوا۟ شَيْـًۭٔا وَهُوَ شَرٌّۭ لَّكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٢١٦
Perhaps you dislike something which is good for you and like something which is bad for you. Allah knows and you do not know.
Have you ever found yourself asking “Why?” - a question that naturally arises when life takes an unexpected turn.
I remember the moment I didn’t get in...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۱
ekaterina myachina
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۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۳:۲، ۲۶:۳، ۴:۲، ۱۱۳:۳-۱۱۴، ۱۶۴:۳، ۱۸۸:۲، ۱۵۴:۲، ۷۵:۳، ۱۳۰:۳، ۲۴۵:۲، ۱۲۹:۲، ۱۴۳:۲، ۲:۲، ۲۱۶:۲، ۱۹۶:۲، ۲۴۷:۲، ۱۸۱:۳، ۳:۳-۴، ۱۶۹:۳-۱۷۰، ۹۷:۳، ۱۹۰:۲، ۱۱۰:۳
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۲
Midad Ul imaan
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۲۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
Sometimes people misunderstand silence, patience, or even strong words spoken for the sake of truth. They see only the surface, not the struggle inside a person’s heart.
Allah reminds us in the Qur’an:
“And perhaps you dislike a thing while it is good for you, and perhaps you love a thing while it is bad for you. And Allah knows while you do not know.” (Qur’an 2:216)
Many of the righteous people before us lived through misunderstanding. Even the ...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
Ashfaq Katariya
دنبال کردن
۲۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
Tests Are Sometimes Hidden Mercy
There are things in life we wish never happened.
A rejection that hurt deeply.
A relationship that ended.
An opportunity that slipped away.
A plan that completely collapsed.
In those moments we ask ourselves:
“Why would Allah allow this?”
But Allah tells us something that challenges our perspective:
“Perhaps you dislike something while it is good for you, and perhaps you love something while it is bad for yo...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۱
Intan Nurhafiza
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱۶:۲
I always had my life carefully planned. I wanted to finish my requirements on time, graduate with my batch, and move forward exactly according to the timeline I had created for myself. In my mind, everything was structured—if I worked hard enough, stayed disciplined enough, and pushed myself enough, I would graduate without any delay.
But Allah had written something different for me.
When I found out that I had to extend one more semester to co...
بیشتر ببین
۱
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی