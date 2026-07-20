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Al-Ahzab
۳۵
۳۵:۳۳
ان المسلمين والمسلمات والمومنين والمومنات والقانتين والقانتات والصادقين والصادقات والصابرين والصابرات والخاشعين والخاشعات والمتصدقين والمتصدقات والصايمين والصايمات والحافظين فروجهم والحافظات والذاكرين الله كثيرا والذاكرات اعد الله لهم مغفرة واجرا عظيما ٣٥
إِنَّ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ وَٱلْمُسْلِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُؤْمِنَـٰتِ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتِينَ وَٱلْقَـٰنِتَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰدِقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرَٰتِ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعِينَ وَٱلْخَـٰشِعَـٰتِ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقِينَ وَٱلْمُتَصَدِّقَـٰتِ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمِينَ وَٱلصَّـٰٓئِمَـٰتِ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظِينَ فُرُوجَهُمْ وَٱلْحَـٰفِظَـٰتِ وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرًۭا وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ أَعَدَّ ٱللَّهُ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةًۭ وَأَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٣٥
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
وَٱلۡمُسۡلِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتِينَ
وَٱلۡقَٰنِتَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰدِقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرَٰتِ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
وَٱلۡخَٰشِعَٰتِ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
وَٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمِينَ
وَٱلصَّٰٓئِمَٰتِ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظِينَ
فُرُوجَهُمۡ
وَٱلۡحَٰفِظَٰتِ
وَٱلذَّٰكِرِينَ
ٱللَّهَ
كَثِيرٗا
وَٱلذَّٰكِرَٰتِ
أَعَدَّ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُم
مَّغۡفِرَةٗ
وَأَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٣٥
همانا مردان مسلمان و زنان مسلمان، مردان مؤمن و زنان مؤمن، مردان فرمانبردار و زنان فرمانبردار، مردان راستگو و زنان راستگو، مردان صابر و زنان صابر، مردان با خشوع و زنان با خشوع، مردان صدقه دهنده و زنان صدقه دهنده، مردان روزه دار و زنان روزه دار، مردانیکه شرمگاه خود را حفظ میکنند، و زنانیکه شرمگاه خود را حفظ میکنند، و مردانیکه الله را بسیار یاد میکنند، و زنانیکه الله را بسیار یاد میکنند، الله برای (همۀ) آنان آمرزش و پاداش عظیمی آماده کرده است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Zufisha Khaleel
دنبال کردن
۱۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۳۳
Bismillah...
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in good health, and I am also well, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 22
Parah: 22
Surah Al-Ahzab — Ayat 35
Meaning of the Ayah:
Indeed, Muslim men and Muslim women, believing men and believing women, obedient men and obedient women, truthful men and truthful women, patient men and patient women, humble men and humble women, charitable men and charitable women, fasting men and fasting w...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۰
Momina Ahmad
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۳۳
While reading Surah Ahzab recently, I was drawn to this ayah, in which we are painted a picture of what us, as muslimun, should adhere to both in our outer disposition and— most importantly— in our inner character. Truthfulness, patience, humbleness are traits we exhibit to those around us, however it is also what we feel in our souls that counts— those things that are known only to our hearts and to Allah. Do we remember Allah when we are charit...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۰
MarCadgra Harper
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۳۳
This surah speaks to me, I feel like it's one of the most powerful in ayahs... I'm Christian, seventh day Adventist to be exact. But something calls me toward Islam.
۱۷
۵
Parveen Ahmed
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۳۳
Bismillah
Although I love pious I feel scared in their presence as I feel ashamed that I can't do good deeds at their level.
Although I love ulamaa or learned righteous people I feel depressed to mingle with them as I can't contemplate at their level in understanding the words of Allah.
I don’t find comfortable sitting with the people who are lost in this world as my goals and their goals aren’t same.
What do people like me can do ?:(
Then t...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۷
UmAyoub
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۳-۳۵
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
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