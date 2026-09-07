Tá-Há 20:48 انا قد اوحي الينا ان العذاب على من كذب وتولى ٤٨
Página 314 · Juz 16
إِنَّا
قَدۡ
أُوحِيَ
إِلَيۡنَآ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
كَذَّبَ
وَتَوَلَّىٰ
٤٨
Nos ha sido revelado que solamente quien desmienta y rechace [el Mensaje] será castigado’”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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