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Tá-Há 20:48 انا قد اوحي الينا ان العذاب على من كذب وتولى ٤٨

Página 314 · Juz 16

إِنَّا
قَدۡ
أُوحِيَ
إِلَيۡنَآ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
كَذَّبَ
وَتَوَلَّىٰ
٤٨
Nos ha sido revelado que solamente quien desmienta y rechace [el Mensaje] será castigado’”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's fear of Fir`awn and Allah's strengthening Him

Allah, the Exalted, informs that Musa and Harun pleaded to Allah, expressing their grievance to him:

إِنَّنَا نَخَافُ أَن يَفْرُطَ عَلَيْنَآ أَوْ أَن يَطْغَى

(Verily, we fear lest he should hasten to punish us or lest he should transgress.) They mean

Musa's fear of Fir`awn and Allah's strengthening Him

Allah, the Exalted, informs that Musa and Harun pleaded to Allah, expressing their grievance to hi

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