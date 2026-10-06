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Tá-Há 20:20 فالقاها فاذا هي حية تسعى ٢٠

Página 313 · Juz 16

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Lo arrojó, y este se convirtió en una serpiente que reptaba.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stick of Musa turned into a Snake

This was a proof from Allah for Musa and a great miracle. This was something that broke through the boundaries of what is considered normal, thus, it was a brilliant evidence that none but Allah could do. It was also a proof that no one could come with the likes

The Stick of Musa turned into a Snake

This was a proof from Allah for Musa and a great miracle. This was something that broke through the boundaries of

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