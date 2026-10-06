Tá-Há 20:20 فالقاها فاذا هي حية تسعى ٢٠
فَأَلۡقَىٰهَا
فَإِذَا
هِيَ
حَيَّةٞ
تَسۡعَىٰ
٢٠
Lo arrojó, y este se convirtió en una serpiente que reptaba.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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