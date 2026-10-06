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Húd 11:102 وكذالك اخذ ربك اذا اخذ القرى وهي ظالمة ان اخذه اليم شديد ١٠٢

Página 233 · Juz 12

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Así es el castigo de tu Señor, cuando decide azotar a un pueblo opresor los azota con un castigo doloroso y severo;
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

إِنَّ أَخْذَهُ أَلِيمٌ شَدِيدٌ

(Verily, His punishment is painful (and) severe.) In the Two Sahihs, it is recorded that Abu Musa said that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,

«إِنَّ اللهَ لَيُمْلِي لِلظَّالِمِ حَتَّى إِذَا أَخَذَهُ لَمْ يُفْلِتْه»

(Verily, Allah gives respite to a wrongdoer until He seizes

إِنَّ أَخْذَهُ أَلِيمٌ شَدِيدٌ

(Verily, His punishment is painful (and) severe.) In the Two Sahihs, it is recorded that Abu Musa said that the Messenge

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