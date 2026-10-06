Húd 11:102 وكذالك اخذ ربك اذا اخذ القرى وهي ظالمة ان اخذه اليم شديد ١٠٢
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَخۡذُ
رَبِّكَ
إِذَآ
أَخَذَ
ٱلۡقُرَىٰ
وَهِيَ
ظَٰلِمَةٌۚ
إِنَّ
أَخۡذَهُۥٓ
أَلِيمٞ
شَدِيدٌ
١٠٢
Así es el castigo de tu Señor, cuando decide azotar a un pueblo opresor los azota con un castigo doloroso y severo;
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
إِنَّ أَخْذَهُ أَلِيمٌ شَدِيدٌ
(Verily, His punishment is painful (and) severe.) In the Two Sahihs, it is recorded that Abu Musa said that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said,
«إِنَّ اللهَ لَيُمْلِي لِلظَّالِمِ حَتَّى إِذَا أَخَذَهُ لَمْ يُفْلِتْه»
(Verily, Allah gives respite to a wrongdoer until He seizes…
إِنَّ أَخْذَهُ أَلِيمٌ شَدِيدٌ
(Verily, His punishment is painful (and) severe.) In the Two Sahihs, it is recorded that Abu Musa said that the Messenge…