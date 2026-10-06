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As-Sáffat 37:166 وانا لنحن المسبحون ١٦٦

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Todos nosotros Lo glorificamos”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

No One believes what the Idolators say except Those Who are even more misguided than They

Allah says, addressing the idolators:

فَإِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُدُونَ - مَآ أَنتُمْ عَلَيْهِ بِفَتِنِينَ - إِلاَّ مَنْ هُوَ صَالِ الْجَحِيمِ

(So, verily you and those whom you worship cannot lead astray, except thos

No One believes what the Idolators say except Those Who are even more misguided than They

Allah says, addressing the idolators:

فَإِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُ

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