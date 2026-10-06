As-Sáffat 37:166 وانا لنحن المسبحون ١٦٦
وَإِنَّا
لَنَحۡنُ
ٱلۡمُسَبِّحُونَ
١٦٦
Todos nosotros Lo glorificamos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
No One believes what the Idolators say except Those Who are even more misguided than They
Allah says, addressing the idolators:
فَإِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُدُونَ - مَآ أَنتُمْ عَلَيْهِ بِفَتِنِينَ - إِلاَّ مَنْ هُوَ صَالِ الْجَحِيمِ
(So, verily you and those whom you worship cannot lead astray, except thos…
No One believes what the Idolators say except Those Who are even more misguided than They
Allah says, addressing the idolators:
فَإِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُ…