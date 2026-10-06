An-Náml 27:3 الذين يقيمون الصلاة ويوتون الزكاة وهم بالاخرة هم يوقنون ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَيُؤۡتُونَ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
يُوقِنُونَ
٣
que cumplen con la oración prescrita, pagan el zakat y están convencidos de la existencia de la otra vida.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
The Qur'an is Guidance and Glad Tidings for the Believers, a Warning to the Disbelievers, and it is from Allah
In (the comments on) Surat Al-Baqarah, we discussed the letters w…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.