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An-Náml 27:3 الذين يقيمون الصلاة ويوتون الزكاة وهم بالاخرة هم يوقنون ٣

Página 377 · Juz 19

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que cumplen con la oración prescrita, pagan el zakat y están convencidos de la existencia de la otra vida.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Qur'an is Guidance and Glad Tidings for the Believers, a Warning to the Disbelievers, and it is from Allah

In (the comments on) Surat Al-Baqarah, we discussed the letters w

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Qur'an is Guidance an

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