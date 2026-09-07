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Al-Qámar 54:33 كذبت قوم لوط بالنذر ٣٣

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كَذَّبَتۡ
قَوۡمُ
لُوطِۭ
بِٱلنُّذُرِ
٣٣
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

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