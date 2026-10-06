Al-Máida 5:111 واذ اوحيت الى الحواريين ان امنوا بي وبرسولي قالوا امنا واشهد باننا مسلمون ١١١
وَإِذۡ
أَوۡحَيۡتُ
إِلَى
ٱلۡحَوَارِيِّـۧنَ
أَنۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
بِي
وَبِرَسُولِي
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَٱشۡهَدۡ
بِأَنَّنَا
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١١١
[Recuerda] cuando inspiré a los discípulos para que creyeran en Mí y en Mi Mensajero. Ellos dijeron: “¡Creemos! Sé testigo de que somos musulmanes [en sumisión a Dios]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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