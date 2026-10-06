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Al-Máida 5:111 واذ اوحيت الى الحواريين ان امنوا بي وبرسولي قالوا امنا واشهد باننا مسلمون ١١١

Página 126 · Juz 7

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[Recuerda] cuando inspiré a los discípulos para que creyeran en Mí y en Mi Mensajero. Ellos dijeron: “¡Creemos! Sé testigo de que somos musulmanes [en sumisión a Dios]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Reminding `Isa of the Favors that Allah Granted him

Allah mentions how He blessed His servant and Messenger, `Isa, son of Maryam, and the miracles and extraordinary acts He granted him. Allah said,

اذْكُرْ نِعْمَتِى عَلَيْكَ

(Remember My favor to you) when I created you from your mother, without male i

Reminding `Isa of the Favors that Allah Granted him

Allah mentions how He blessed His servant and Messenger, `Isa, son of Maryam, and the miracles and

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